The Oregon Entrepreneur’s Network decided to invest big bucks into some local food and beverage businesses. Laura Taylor of Proud Label and Chris Fontenot of A Cajun Life join Molly Riehl live in studio to talk about the big grants they recently won and how they’re planning to use their investment dollars and shelf space at Green Zebra.
To learn more about Proud Label: . https://www.proudlabel.com/mission
To learn more about A Cajun Life: https://acajunlife.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.