‘Tis the season of giving, and Giving Tuesday, The Oregon Humane Society is lending a helping hand to pet owners in need of food assistance for their furry ones.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Oregon Humane Societies, Laura Klink, to learn more about why this initiative got started in the first place. Klink said, “as we enter this holiday season just giving people one less thing to worry about is really our goal in hosting this food bank”.
After receiving generous donations from Mud Bay, Animal Supply, Inception Pet Food, World's Best Cat Litter, and 73 thousand pounds of food from Stella & Chewys, OHS decided they wanted to pay it forward and help others in need.
If you're in need of free food, the food bank will be open today from 11:00am-3:00pm, and Wednesday, December 2nd, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Oregon Humane Society storage facility at 8001 NE 14th PI., Portland, OR.
For more information, click here.
