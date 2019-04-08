An Oregon-made movie is headed to one of the most prominent film festivals in the world. “Clementine,” which was filmed in Florence and Portland, will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 27. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with writer/director Lara Jean Gallagher to talk about the excitement ahead.
To learn more about “Clementine”: https://www.clementinemovie.com/
