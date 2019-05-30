Bertony Faustin is a pioneer. In 2007, he launched Abbey Creek Vineyard, becoming the first recorded black winemaker in Oregon’s history. Now Bertony is taking on a fashionable frontier. He teamed up with Downtown Portland’s bespoke tailoring business Wildwood & Company to create the first custom Carhartt suit.
Oregon’s first black winemaker takes on new, fashion-forward frontier
