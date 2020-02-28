She’s one in 1,461. Raenell Dawn was born on February 29th, 1960, making her part of a rare group of people who only get to celebrate their birthdays once every four years. Raenell is known as the Leap Day Lady, cofounder of the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies. Over three decades, Raenell has brought together thousands of people born on February 29th from all around the world. Molly Riehl catches up with “Her Royal Leapness” at the Heathman Hotel to learn more.
To learn more about the Honor Society for Leap Year Day Babies: https://www.leapyearday.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.