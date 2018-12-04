Atoya Bass is the queen of curls. The hair stylist extraordinaire is known around the country for her wisdom of waves. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by her studio in Beaverton to learn how Atoya is helping women embrace – and adore – their natural curls.
To learn more about Atoya and The Curly Hair Studio: http://www.thecurlyhairstudio.com/
