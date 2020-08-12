Oregon Short Film Festival lives on with the help of Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive-up

The Oregon Short Film Festival has found a unique solution to screening films in the covid-19 era. Instead of taking the virtual route, Founder of Film Festival Circuit, Mikel Fair, partnered up with Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive-up Theater to roll out this year's 120 indie shorts from film makers all across the world, and right here in the Pacific Northwest.
Film makers will be traveling near and far to watch their films hit the big screen and they want you to experience the fun right along with them! The event will take place August 16th through the 19th, contact-free check-in, tickets are $30.00 a day per car, food and drink available with purchase.
LINK: https://www.filmfestivalcircuit.com/oregon-short-film-festival
