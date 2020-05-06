Oregon singer uses music for healing

Many artists are finding creative ways to get through these trying times. That includes one Oregon singer-songwriter who had her tour and shows cancelled when the coronavirus hit. Melody Guy admits she was hit hard emotionally at first when the pandemic started and all of her live shows were cancelled, but then she decided to put her energy into what she knows and loves, making music. Stephanie Domurat caught up with the artist on her new song that she hopes provides some comfort for people who are struggling right now. To listen on her website, visit https://melodyguy.com/

