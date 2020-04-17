Oregon Symphony’s show must go online

Events may have been canceled, but the joy of music has not. That’s the message the Oregon Symphony is sending to its fans. Due to social distancing measures in place, the 124-year-old orchestra has had to cancel the remainder of its season, but as Molly Riehl learns, the show will go on.
To watch the Oregon Symphony’s Minute for Music series: https://www.orsymphony.org/discover/watch-listen/minuteformusic/
To learn more about the Oregon Symphony’s gala on Sunday: https://www.orsymphony.org/support-us/special-events/1920/gala-2020/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.