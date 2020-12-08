One popular holiday tradition for Oregonians may look a bit different in 2020 but it’s still guaranteed to fill you with the spirit of the season! Zoolights at the Oregon Zoo is featuring a drive-thru experience with new illuminating elements for the whole family to enjoy.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Zoo Events Manager, Nikki Simmons, who says, “people are really enjoying it, they love that they’re not chasing their kids around, its brought people back to the zoo that haven’t been able to experience it in past years for various reasons, so it's been great.”
ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo runs through January 10th, with an exception of Christmas, and tickets are available to book in advance at Oregonzoo.org.
