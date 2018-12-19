More spoke with Sascha and Monique Menesi, the Lake Oswego couple behind Bread Lovers sourdough bread-baking kits.
The kits allow you to create homemade German-style sourdough by just adding water, kneading and baking. The ingredients are organic and vegan and there is no sugar added. You can find Bread Lovers baking kits at Market of Choice stores and select New Seasons locations. They are also available online at: https://breadlovers.net/
