Oscar winner J.K. Simmons talks “Defending Jacob” and family time during pandemic

Academy Award winning actor J.K. Simmons has had countless memorable roles, from his time on “Law & Order,” to his performance in “Whiplash,” to the lovable voice of the yellow M&M. Now, he’s taking on a new role in the Apple TV+ series, “Defending Jacob.”
Molly Riehl speaks with the star about the show and how he’s spending his time during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.