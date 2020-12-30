The new year is inching closer which means it's time for a good old fashion closet cleanout, and one Portland shop is ready to take those gently used items off your hands!
Katelyn’s Closet is a long-time consignment shop that has been taking in, and supplying, local women and children with gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, and kid's toys for 20 plus years.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with the owner, Julie Fillinger, to learn all about how their consignment process works, and what brands you expect to see when shopping in-store!
Katelyn’s Closet is only accepting winter and spring clothing for women, sizes XS to XL, and children size 3T to 14.
Learn more about their latest items, you can visit their Instagram @katelyns_closet_pdx or click here!
