The Beaverton Downtown Association received a grant from the City of Beaverton Neighborhood Office that will help bring more energy to the outdoor dining spaces on 1st street in the form of hand-painted murals.
Executive Director of the BDA, Kevin Teater, says the city of Beaverton has a rich sense of diversity, and they wanted that to be showcased within the downtown area.
The city teamed up with one local mural artist, Hampton Rodriguez, to create a mural that lines the west wall of a local Beaverton staple, Koya Sushi. Rodriguez says the mural he painted, filled with vibrant color, resembles Beaverton's activity, people dining safe, and together as one.
For more information, click here.
