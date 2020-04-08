Oregon and Washington schools have been out for weeks now in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you have little ones at home, you’re likely looking for more ways to keep them entertained and physically busy. Molly Riehl speaks with MORE’s Parenting Experts from Slumberkins to get some advice.
To learn more about Slumberkins: https://slumberkins.com/
To follow Slumberkins on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slumberkins/
