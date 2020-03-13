It only comes around once a year, but you don’t have to be a fan of math to celebrate Pi Day! Saturday, March 14th is Pi Day, because the date matches up with the mathematical constant number. In honor of the holiday, Stephanie Domurat stopped by one of the most beloved dessert spots in Portland, Pie Spot, to see how they’re celebrating the holiday through your stomach! For more information, visit https://www.pie-spot.com/
Pie Spot creates custom pies for wedding season
