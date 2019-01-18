Does it feel like pinball is having a resurgence? It depends on whom you ask. Greg Dunlap has been playing competitive pinball for 25 years. Now, he’s the Oregon state representative for the global pinball organization. Tomorrow, Greg is hosting the state championship. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a glimpse inside the competitive pinball world.

To learn more about the IFPA State Championship: https://www.ifpapinball.com/scs/2019release/

