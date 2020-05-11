Pink Martini’s Phil Baker talks to MORE about his new song during social distancing

What do unemployed local musicians do when all the live gigs have slowed? Phil Baker of Pink Martini gets his talented musician friends together to do some streaming, and to create new music as part of their new band, “The Distant Socialists”. MORE caught up with the bassist and his fellow musician friends to talk about their new song, Guess I’ll Just Be Streaming. To watch the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMufTH0eLKg&amp;feature=youtu.be

