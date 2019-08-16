For more than two decades, Portland’s iconic band Pink Martini has been bringing audiences to their feet. They’re getting ready to do it again this weekend, as the band takes on McMenamin’s Edgefield for two star-studded performances. Molly Riehl sits down with legendary lead vocalist China Forbes to hear what fans can expect.
For ticket information for this weekend’s concerts: https://edgefieldconcerts.com/event/pink-martini-featuring-china-forbes-storm-large/
