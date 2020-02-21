Celebrate with Ponzi Vineyards as they turn 50.

Before the Willamette Valley became widely known across the world as a premiere wine region, the Ponzi family was settling into the damp, cold climate, thinking it could be just the right place to start a vineyard. Fifty years later, it’s grown into a world-class, well-known winery that has stood the test of time with its quality and class. Stephanie Domurat stopped by Ponzi Vineyards to speak with Anna Maria Ponzi about her family’s history in winemaking and how they’re celebrating their milestone year. For more information, visit https://www.ponzivineyards.com/Event-Calendar/All-Events.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.