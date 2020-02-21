Before the Willamette Valley became widely known across the world as a premiere wine region, the Ponzi family was settling into the damp, cold climate, thinking it could be just the right place to start a vineyard. Fifty years later, it’s grown into a world-class, well-known winery that has stood the test of time with its quality and class. Stephanie Domurat stopped by Ponzi Vineyards to speak with Anna Maria Ponzi about her family’s history in winemaking and how they’re celebrating their milestone year. For more information, visit https://www.ponzivineyards.com/Event-Calendar/All-Events.
Pioneering family celebrates 50 years of Winemaking
