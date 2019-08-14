Kelley Jakle met Jeff Hortillosa on the set of “Pitch Perfect 3.” Kelley was starring as the Barden Bella Jessica, while Horti was playing with his real-life band Whiskey Shivers, as the country group, Saddle Up. Now, together, they’re the dreamy musical duo Robin Alice, and they’re performing in Portland for the first time. Molly Riehl catches up with the stars at The Hotel Zags to hear more about how they met, their new music and going on tour.
