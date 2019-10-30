You’ve likely heard of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, but what about the Lewis & Clark Centennial Exposition? Stephanie Domurat visits the Pittock Mansion and shows you their latest exhibit featuring souvenirs from Portland’s first and only world tour. The Exposition highlighted the area’s industrial innovation and growth, and offered visitors keepsakes and souvenirs that are coveted by collectors. The exhibition is on display until November 17th.
Pittock Mansion’s Latest Exhibit, Souvenirs from Lewis & Clark Exposition
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
