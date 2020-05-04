Planning – and postponing – weddings in a pandemic

Many people are grappling with the uncertainty of the current health crisis, and that’s especially true for those planning to get married this year. Molly Riehl speaks with MORE’s Bridal Expert Nora Sheils about the decisions engaged couples are making in the face of this pandemic.
To learn more about Nora: http://www.bridalbliss.com/
