Have you ever wondered where your houseplants come from? Many are shipped in from other states, but MORE’s Molly Riehl found a local greenhouse that specializes in growing houseplants right here in Oregon. She stopped by the Potted Elephant to see the plant lover’s wonderland and learn how to be a plant nerd.
To learn more about Potted Elephant: https://www.instagram.com/pottedelephant/?hl=en
