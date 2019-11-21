He started playing piano at just six years old because his mom thought it would help him overcome his shyness. Those music lessons, far exceeded expectations as Michael Allen Harrison is now a renowned composer and musician. Stephanie Domurat met up with the Portlander to learn about how he’s sharing his love for music with kids in Portland to make sure they have the chance to see what music can do for them. The program gives students free piano lessons and a piano for them to have as their own. For more information on “Play it Forward”, visit https://pifmusic.org/
Play it Forward Offers Kids Free Pianos and Lessons
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.