Greg Nibler and Sarah X Dylan worked in Portland radio for several years before starting the Funemployment Radio podcast in 2009. They've had numerous celebrity guests including comedy stars Amy Schumer and Bobby Lee. FER now has listeners across the world. To tune in, log onto: https://funemploymentradio.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.