Could a local children’s brand become the next “Sesame Street”? Things are looking up for Slumberkins! The adorable, stuffed creatures each come with a story, teaching children social and emotional life skills. As MORE’s Molly Riehl learns, those stories will soon be told on TV.
Co-founders, best friends and mothers Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard tell Molly about the story behind Slumberkins and their exciting partnership with the Jim Henson Company.
To learn more about Slumberkins: https://slumberkins.com/
