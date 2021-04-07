MORE's Spencer Thomas talked with award-winning author, Willy Vlautin, about his newest novel "The Night Always Comes" where North Portland takes center stage.
The book mirrors the rising prices and high demand we've seen in the housing market lately, and the struggles working-class families have in keep up with the ever-evolving changes.
Vlautin tells MORE's Spencer Thomas that the novel was inspired by the gentrification he saw happening right before his eyes in the neighborhood of St. Johns.
Willy, along with American Writer, Chelsea Cain, will be diving deeper into the details of the book at a virtual event Powell's Books is hosting on Wednesday, April 7th, at 6:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
