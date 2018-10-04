MORE talked to the Portland band Red Bird about its music, which blends blues, jazz, soul and Americana. Lead singer Bre Gregg's voice has been compared to that of Bonnie Raitt, Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone and Patsy Cline. Red Bird's bass guitarist Jeff Langston has performed with musical luminaries including Lou Reed, Boy George and Rufus Wainwright. Red Bird will be holding a cd release party October 15th at the Lake Theater and Cafe in Lake Oswego. For additional details, visit: https://redbirdband.com/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.