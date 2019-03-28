Ricky Gomez is no stranger to competition. The owner of Portland’s Cuban-inspired hotspot Palomar earned the title of the U.S. Bartender of the Year in 2012. Now Ricky and 11 other local bartenders are trying their hands in a new kind of competition. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Portland City Boxing to learn about Bartender Boxing.
To learn more about Bartender Boxing and Portland Fight Night: https://www.bartenderboxing.com/
