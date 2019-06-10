Eight years ago, local beekeeping enthusiast Brad Swift wanted to make a lip balm for his wife, so he used his own beeswax from his hives and created what is now Portland Bee Balm. Molly Riehl stopped by the company’s headquarters to hear the sweet story behind the product and learn what makes the bee balm so Portland.
To learn more about Portland Bee Balm: https://portlandbeebalm.com/
