It’s no secret: the people of Portland love their beer. Tourists from around the world travel to the Rose City just to experience the craft brew scene here. Now there’s a place in Downtown Portland that celebrates all things beer. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the new Portland Beer Museum to learn more.
The Portland Beer Museum is located at 318 SW Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.