“Our goal is to allow growth and reassurance for your green thumb,” says Founder of Noetic Plants, Mikayla Melson of Portland, as she tells MORE’s Spencer Thomas about the plant retail business she built during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The small business strives to bring beginner plant owners big change through it’s unique plant boxes, and propagation kits, that provide care advice, tips and tricks to being a successful plant parent.
To learn more about how you can bring more LIFE into your living space, click here.
