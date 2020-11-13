Many trends have circled the block during the pandemic, but non-alcoholic drinks are reaching the top of the list. For Bitter For Worse, serves up a non-alcoholic line of sophisticated cocktails for all to enjoy.
Taste Maven and Founder Shelley Elkovich, along with her husband, Jeff Heglie, use farmed and forged Pacific Northwest ingredients, and a reverse boot-legging technique, to create their unique concoction that anyone can cheers with.
For Bitter For Worse offers three different “spirited, spirit free varietals”, SMOKEY NO.52, EVA’S SPRITZ, and SASKATOON.
