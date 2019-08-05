On August 12, Portland celebrates Terry Currier Day, honoring the legendary owner of local record store Music Millennium. The celebration of Terry begins today, though, as Portland Brewing Co. releases a new beer, harnessing the groove of the Rose City’s music man.
To learn more about Music Millennium’s Customer Appreciation Bar-B-Q:https://www.facebook.com/events/442410469641656/
