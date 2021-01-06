In light of the pandemic, Portland Cider Co. and Blue Star Donuts have collaborated to create a delicious product, Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider.
The seasonal drink was inspired by Blue Star Donuts sweet, Blueberry Bourbon Basil donut, which is made with blueberries, fragrant basil, and a hint of bourbon and caramel. Much like the donut, the cider has similar ingredients and resembles the same taste profile.
You can purchase the six-pack 12 oz. cider at Portland Cider Co.’s two taproom locations, and at Blue Star Donuts on Mississippi and Division for walk-up, pre-order, or deliveries through Door dash and Caviar, or at select retailers across the state.
For more information, click here.
