Do you have a fruit tree in your backyard? How much of that fallen fruit goes to waste? This summer, it doesn’t have to. Portland Cider Co. launched its Fruit Forward apple and fruit drive, calling on the Portland community to donate backyard apples and other fruits. Molly Riehl stopped by the cidery in Clackamas to learn more.
To participate in Fruit Forward: https://www.portlandcider.com/drive
