Portland Content Creator Jade Fox is now being honored as one of YouTube’s Black Voices of 2021. You can find her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRn1bCS4MnYXQkFTTHdNyMA
Portland Content Creator named as one of YouTube’s Black Voices of 2021
