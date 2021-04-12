Portland Engineer, Calvin Young, has created an airless tire concept that is being used at NASA for the next Mars Rover, and now transferring that same technique to bicycles. The airless tire is made up of a nickel-titanium alloy that is elastic like rubber but strong like titanium.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Young to talk about the unique tire technology, his journey with NASA, and Smart Tire Company, the start-up that’s helping to bring it all to life.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.