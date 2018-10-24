The Portland Film Festival takes place this week, and the folks in charge know there’s nothing like a good monster movie. During the festival, they’re screening classic horror films every day, but as the festival’s founder and executive director Josh Leake tells MORE’s Molly Riehl, that’s not all they’re doing to celebrate the spooky season.
To learn more about the Portland Film Festival: http://portlandfilm.org
