It’s not every day that a food truck wins the title of Best Restaurant, but Matt’s BBQ Tacos on Hawthorne Boulevard is making Portland proud.
Matt Vicedomini’s newest endeavor, Matt’s BBQ Tacos was just honored on Bon Appetit’s Hot Ten List, coming in at number 9 on their Best New Restaurants in the country.
Stephanie Domurat visits the Pitmaster himself to hear about what makes his taco truck unique and why he wanted to bring a new type of BBQ dish to the Rose City.
