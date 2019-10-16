The Portland Japanese Garden’s latest exhibit celebrates Japanese history and fashion in Refashioning Beauty. Stephanie shows you more of the work from artist, Noritaka Tatehana and learn more about the craftmanship behind his famed heel-less shoe collection. The exhibit is on display until December 1st and features the art and designs of Tatehana, in his first North American tour. He rose to fame when Lady Gaga and other fashion icons wore shoes from his heel-less shoe collection.
Portland Japanese Garden Refashioning Beauty in New Exhibit
