If you’re looking to learn a new hobby, why not start painting? If you think you don’t have the talent for painting, one Portland woman is ready to help prove you wrong. Rachel Austen, maker behind Elle Cree is bringing paint-by-numbers back into the mainstream to be enjoyed by both adults and children. For more information, visit https://www.elle-cree.com/
Portland maker creates Paint-by-number kits
