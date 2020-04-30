Portland meat purveyor shares tips for safely storing proteins

The meat industry is feeling the effects of COVID-19, and many consumers are scrambling to stock up on their proteins. If you’re buying meat in bulk, do you know how to prevent it from going bad? Molly Riehl speaks with Portland meat purveyor Geoff Latham of Nicky USA for his tips on stocking up safely.
To learn more about Nicky USA’s sale: http://www.nickyusa.com/online-fire-sale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.