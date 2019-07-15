How does one become a social media star? For Meghan Buchanan, the rise to Insta-fame came with her stunning quilts and patterns. Molly Riehl sat down with the local mom behind Then Came June to hear the inspiring story behind her love of quilting and how she’s stitching together a community of quilters.
To learn more about Then Came June: https://thencamejune.com/
To follow Then Came June on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thencamejune/
