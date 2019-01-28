Looking for a sweet excuse to indulge in some decadent dessert? Through the month of February, 15 local restaurants are taking part in the 6th annual Chocolate for Congo benefit. Each restaurant will offer a dessert made with Theo Chocolates and will donate $1 from each dessert sold to the Eastern Congo Initiative.
To learn more about Chocolate for Congo: http://www.neveragaincoalition.org/chocolate-for-congo/
