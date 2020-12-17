For over seven decades, the Peninsula Optimist Club in the St. Johns community has provided scholarships for students in the Portland area, who will attend a community college or vocational school after graduation. This year, the club will also be giving a large donation to the Sunshine Division with hopes to help food insecure families in the community.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with President of the Peninsula Optimist Club, Karen Stubblefield, who says all donations are made possible by the Christmas tree sales each year.
Stubblefield says the Christmas tree sale will stay open until all trees in the lot are sold out.
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, head on over to the Memorial Christmas Tree lot at the corner of N. Lombard and N. Chautauqua Blvd in St. Johns, Oregon, and help spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.
For more information, click here!
