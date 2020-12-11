Portland Piano Teacher, and Founder of Compass Concerts, Louis Yungling, is bringing amateur and professional musicians together from all around the country, to play for music lovers sitting at home.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Louis to learn more about his unique approach that combines meditation and music, and what listeners can expect from his free holiday show kicking off today at 4:30 p.m. PST.
For more information on how you can take part in the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.