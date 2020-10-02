Portland Playhouse partners with Many Hats Collaboration to produce “MATTER”, by Charles Grant

The pandemic has drastically changed the theater world nationwide. Performers are searching for ways to reach the masses in different ways to showcase their artistic ability.
Charles Grant is a Portland artist who is doing exactly that, and his story resembles a sign of the times. While Grant is an artist known to tell stories on the stage that echo real life experiences worldwide, this one in particular hit home for the performer.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Charles Grant with the Portland Playhouse to chat about his latest piece to take the spotlight, “Matter”.
"Matter" will be available for viewing on Portlandplayhouse.org and ManyHatsCollaboration.org until next Friday October 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.