Portland publisher announces “Tiger King” comic book

One of the most bingeworthy series of 2020 is getting retold in comic book form. Portland-based publisher TidalWave Productions announced the upcoming release of “Infamous: Tiger King.” MORE’s Molly Riehl speaks with publisher Darren G. Davis and the local artist who drew the cover, about what fans can expect.
“Infamous: Tiger King” can be pre-ordered now and will be available in June.
For more information: https://tidalwavecomics.com/
Jesse Johnson’s “Tiger King” artwork: https://www.thedopeart.com/shop/Tiger-King-Poster-p191860631
